Mobile firms discussing portability options

A NUMBER of portability option between Digicel, bmobile-Vodafone and Telikom is being considered by the National Information and Communications Technology Authority.

It will allow mobile phone users to retain numbers when switching between the licensees, according to Nicta chief executive officer Charles Punaha.

Punaha said such an initiative would be convenient for the subscriber and was progressively being developed in talks with industry participants.

“Mobile number portability simply means that if an existing Digicel customer wants to retain the same number while switching to bmobile, that will be allowed,” he said.

“So it is giving the choice to the consumer to decide and select the number that he or she wants.

“Rather than getting a new number when you switch, you can still retain the same number. We currently have a project underway where we are consulting with the industry and the stakeholders to look at the economic benefits, the cost benefit of introducing number portability.

“The cost benefit is because the operators will be required to set up applications within their system that will facilitate for number portability to be implemented by mobile firms.

“That’s why we are saying that we are in the development stage of deciding whether it is economically justified to make it mandatory to introduce number portability.”

