Mobile phones can be used for accountability

IN this day and age technology is everywhere.

Mobile phones have become a device that is owned by nearly everyone in all walks of life.

Today as the campaign and polling is active, these devices can be used by the voters as tools of accountability should the candidate be elected into power. Take out your mobile device and record his or her campaign speech/rally and store it via social media (Facebook, Whatsapp or cloud) and press for the delivery of their campaign promises during their term in Parliament.

Who knows with this evidence at hand, this will put pressure on the candidate to deliver?

Si El

ATS, Port Moresby

