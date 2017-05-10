Mobile phones: Use them, don’t be used by them

MOBILE phones have revolutionised our lives.

We can talk at any time and from almost anywhere to our friends, relatives, loved ones, business clients and just about anyone else at a touch of a button.

They have become a very important part of our lives – an extension of our arm so to speak.

It is so important that many parents buy one for their children to take to school or elsewhere to use in the event of an emergency.

We can keep abreast of the latest news and, for those who have the facility to surf the internet on their phones and receive emails while miles away from a computer or an office.

One can use it in a bus, bush or at sea.

It is small, multifunctional and very easy to use.

And for many of us, it is affordable.

The mobile phone has become such an integral part of our everyday life that it is hard to imagine how we can manage with it.

It is here to stay with the benefits it has brought us.

And the technology promises still more wonders tomorrow.

Competition among mobile operators has brought another dimension to the mobile phone revolution such as mobile banking, sending money and buying utilities such as electricity using mobile phones.

All these are making life easier for Papua New Guineans.

But inevitably, with all those wonderful benefits come a few problems.

Because our phone rings, we – or most of us – have the impression that we must answer it regardless of where are or what we are doing.

And that can be dangerous.

Take for example the many drivers we see on the roads in PNG everyday with one hand on the wheel and another pressing the phone to the ear. There is evidence that the use of mobile phones by drivers causes road accidents.

The simple reason is that the driver’s concentration is divide between controlling the vehicle and conversing on the phone.

It is dangerous because it puts the lives of other road users in danger.

There are laws against the use of mobile phones while driving a vehicle. But they appear to be at best randomly enforced and at worst completely ignored.

It is very difficult to control a vehicle with one hand, particularly with the condition of many of our roads.

In addition, it is difficult to maintain the required concentration while conducting a conversation with someone at the other end of a telephone.

Accidents occur that way.

That is not the fault of the mobile phone. It is the fault of the user.

And if people refuse to be more responsible in the use of this marvel of modern technology, it is time for the authorities to encourage them to be so.

The laws are already there.

They simply need to be enforced – like other laws passed by our Parliament.

They are sitting there waiting for authorities responsible to implement and enforce them.

That is why we have agencies of government – in particular the police – tasked with implementing these laws so they become useful to the people.

Concerns have been raised on the strict use and proper monitoring of mobile phones by children because of the access to internet, thus, for example, pornographic material and material they should not have access to.

That is where parents and guardians have to exercise their control to ensure adult sites are blocked or better still they cannot access the internet on their phones.

So we have to accept the fact today that mobile phones have become an important part of the way we conduct our everyday activities.

But we need to exercise responsibility in their use.

Consideration for others is important.

So the next time you receive a call while driving, find a safe place on the road to pull over before answering.

Better still, reach the end of your journey and then call back.

For drivers of taxis, buses and other public service vehicles, have someone to answer it for you. The other option is to leave your mobile phone at home.

Mobile phones have brought much to our lives. But we need to use them and not be used by them.

That is the bottom line.

