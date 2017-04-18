Mobile squads prepare for election

THE Highlands police mobile squads in the Eastern End command are prepared for the national election.

Mobile squads 5, 6, 7, and 8 have gone through week-long intensive training on their roles and responsibilities as policemen during the election.

Assistant deputy police commissioner and Eastern End commander Nema Mondia told members of Mobile Squad 7 during the closing of their one week training at Kimininiga Police Barracks on Friday to maintain their code of ethics during the election period.

“Many candidates will be coming around with bags of money and asking you members to do some silly things but, I’m asking you all not to compromise your career as a law enforcer,” he said.

“I do not want to spoil my career for the sake of someone with money.”

He urged members of the police force under his command to remain united and carry out their constitutional duties without fear or favour.

“Our primary role in this election is to provide security to the electoral officials to conduct a safe, fair, and trouble-free election.”

Mondia said that mobile squads would be providing armed support to polling officials.

He said that all police manpower in the Eastern End would be used in one province before moving to another.

