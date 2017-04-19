Mobility boost for police

MOUNT Hagen police in the Western Highlands received 10 fully kitted 10-seater vehicles from their local MP William Duma.

Duma told a big crowd at the Kimininiga Police Barracks that they were replacements for the aging vehicles he had donated to the police a few years ago.

He said that he would continue to support the police force in his electorate.

He told them that re-sealing of the Kimininiga Police Barracks road, relocation of the Ela, St Paul’s and Gomis Barracks to Hagen Tech were in the budget.

Duma said due to financial constraints, K3 million from his district services improvement programme was not released but he would fund it if he got back into office after the election.

Duma also funded the renovation of the police gym and opened it.

Provincial commander Chief Superintendent Martin Lakari thanked Duma for the donations.

Lakari said the vehicles donated by Duma would be used in Hagen Central district.

Like this: Like Loading...