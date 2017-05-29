Mock election planned to test LPV

EASTERN Highlands will be holding a mock election from June 6 to 20 to test polling issues related to the Limited Preferential Voting system, says Eastern Highlands Elections Manager Steven Goro Kaupa.

Kaupa said it would help them prepare for polling, address any issues candidates might have against the LPV and educate the people on what they should do.

“This is done to avoid problems during the actual polling. Any complaints can be addressed and changes made to ensure polling runs peacefully,” he said.

Polling in Eastern Highlands will be held on June 26. Remote areas like Obura Wana district will be held on June 24 and 25.

“Counting will commence on June 30. We hope to declare the nine seats by early July.

“We have 600-plus polling stations and 300-plus officers. We have a good working relationship with the police and have carried out a lot of awareness campaigns.”

Kaupa said compared to past elections, the attitude of the people had changed.

“Due to this, I am fairly confident that the elections in the province will be trouble-free.”

Like this: Like Loading...