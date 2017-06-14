Mock exercise only way to get voters to understand LPV system

DESPITE substantial awareness carried out on the Limited Preferential Voting (LPV) system, many still do not understand how it works.

We can go all day through a loud hailer talking about the system, but if the public do not fully understand it, then it is a concern.

The National Capital District election team only last week launched its awareness on the LPV to educate the people on how this voting system works.

Should we say its perfect timing with polling to start in 10 days’ time, whatever information the public receives will be still fresh to digest.

Or is a bit too late as this should be preparation time for those who will be involved as election officials and for voters?

This period should be about

finalising who will get their number 1, 2 and 3 when you go to the

booth.

Prior to LPV, PNG was using the old system of “old majority voting” also known as the “First-Past-the-Post” where the voter puts a cross on a ballot paper next to their favoured candidate and the candidate with the most votes in the constituency wins.

That system had been used from independence until the 2002 elections where Papua New Guineans have been electing their leaders to represent them in Parliament and it was easy.

The Parliament then amended the Organic Law on National and Local Level Government Elections to provide for the introduction of LPV in the general election.

In LPV, the voter is given an option to choose three candidates among the names on the ballot paper by placing the number “1” as the first preference, indicating the second preference with number “2” and number “3” for the third candidate.

The winning candidate must get 50 per cent + 1 of the formal votes cast in the electorate.

Understanding how the counting rules will also assist in understanding how a winner is determined and help you cast your vote wisely.

In the LPV system, there are two distinct parts to counting votes.

The primary count is the first part.

This refers to the first preference vote or vote 1 that is counted first.

At the end of the primary count, they must determine if a candidate has received 50 per cent + 1 of the first preference votes to be declared the winner.

If a candidate does not secure the 50 per cent + 1 formal votes, then they go into the second part of the counting.

This is the elimination part where the candidate with the lowest number votes is eliminated, and the votes that he or she received will be redistributed to the remaining candidates according to the second and third preference votes.

After the first elimination and the redistribution of the votes of the excluded candidate, they will then determine if the redistributed votes have given a candidate 50 per cent + 1 of the formal votes.

If not, the candidate with the lowest number of votes is again eliminated and his or her votes are redistributed to the remaining candidates according to the second and third preferences.

This process continues until a winner is found and they say under this system a winner is always found.

However, some votes will run out of preferences, and these are called exhausted votes.

As more candidates are eliminated, the chances increase for more exhausted votes.

And as more votes become exhausted, the “live” formal votes remaining decrease.

Understanding how the LPV counting works brings to light a number of things.

Firstly, we understand the importance of first preference vote.

That it is possible for a candidate to win with first preference votes only like the Prime Minister and Ialibu-Pangia MP Peter O’Neill in 2012 being declared winner on primary votes.

In order for a candidate to stay in the running, they need the first preference votes as it is the primary vote.

All in all, second and third preference votes are as important as the first preference votes.

First preference votes get you in the running and second and third preference votes determine your win.

Much has been said about educating voters to be better informed about the voting system, but the question of whether they really understand still remains

With the low literacy rate, awareness on LPV must be conducted with a mock exercise involving the people, only then they will really grasp the LPV system.

