Modilon General Hospital imposes certain fees to meet operational costs

PATIENTS at Modilon General Hospital in Madang began paying more than half of what they have been paying for certain hospital fees since Monday.

The hospital increased certain pathology fees only to cater for operational expenses of the unit.

A hospital source, who wished not to be named, said the National Planning Department purchased four pieces of equipment from Australia for the hospital to do different blood tests and they were now used inside the pathology section.

The source said previously blood samples were sent to Port Moresby and Australia for certain tests but that was no longer the case as the pathology unit has its own equipment to do such tests.

An accounts officer at the hospital patients used to pay K2 for blood checks but that has increased to K5.

He said the cost of other tests used to be K7.50 but has now increased to K15.00.

Hospital chief executive officer Christine Gawi issued a circular notifying the public of the changes in fees which became effective since Monday this week.

Gawi advised that the hospital was scaling down its operations due to “a critical financial situation”.

The circular stated that the accident and emergency department and the adult and children outpatients would operate normally but patients would be referred to pharmacies in town with prescriptions to buy medicines.

The hospital dispensary and pathology unit will be open to inpatients only and new fees will apply to emergency cases only.

The operating theatre will be open for emergency cases only.

A hospital source said they were facing financial problems because the Government did not release funding for April and May.

However, the hospital received reports that some money was deposited into the hospital operating account on Tuesday.

Hospital board chairman Fr Jan Czuba could not be reached for comment.

