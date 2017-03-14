Modilon on surfing stand-by

MADANG’S Modilon General Hospital has offered its support to the Surfing Association of Papua New Guinea, as it prepares to host the 2017 Kumul Longboard World Championship.

SAPNG secretary Sylvia Pascoe and event coordinators Raymond Aisa, Richard Masi and Richard Pascoe were on hand to see the assistance local medical professionals would be able to give during the event.

“Dr Hugh Saweni and Dr Vincent Atua took us on a tour of the facilities, highlighting the dedicated room for emergencies that will be awaiting any possible injuries that can’t be handled on-site,” the secretary said. Physiotherapist and emergency specialists, as well as two nurses will be on the ground at Tupira (Bogia) daily, servicing and assisting athletes and officials should the need arise.

Modilon also made available the helicopter pad on-site at the hospital for Helifix, a co-sponsor of the event, for med-evacs during the event.

All members of the event’s medical team have been part of the Pacific Games in 2015, Commonwealth Games and assisted the teams preparing for the Rio Olympics.

“We are ready to go, we have the capability and we are looking forward to working with another national event,” Saweni said. “This event is about highlighting the great products and services we have in PNG.

“I’m proud to have a great PNG team on-site with us,” Pascoe said.

City Pharmacy Limited has also extended a hand to assist during the event in providing medical and surgical supplies required on site and in the emergency ward for injuries as advised by the Modilon medical emergencies team.

“We couldn’t do this event without our sponsors and supporters, the teamwork has made us ready for emergencies,” Pascoe said.

