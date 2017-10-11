Moem soldiers help deliver medical supplies in Enga

SOLDIERS are doing more than just security work in strife-torn Enga.

The 100 soldiers from Moem Barracks in Wewak have ensured there is medicine in every health facility in the districts of Enga.

They have helped Enga Provincial Health Authority with the transportation and distribution of medical supplies.

Acting authority chief executive officer Dr Betty Koka commended the soldiers for the work they were doing on top of providing security.

She said it was very risky to transport medical supplies on ambulances to remote areas where election-related violence continued.

Koka said the soldiers picked up supplies from the Highlands Regional Medical Store in Mt Hagen and transported them to Enga.

“They are doing a fine job with the transportation and distribution of medical supplies,” she said.

Koka said the soldiers also helped to save Wabag Hospital and provide security during the attack by thugs.

She said the soldiers helped to provide medical services to the people of Wabag when violence erupted there.

“I want to thank them for their outstanding service to the people in the province,” Koka said.

