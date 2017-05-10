Momis pledges to put landowner interests first

THE Autonomous Bougainville Government promises to push the interests of the landowners in any resource development exercise it partakes in on Bougainville.

President Dr John Momis said this to landowners of Isina, Jaba and Tore where the government had lifted the moratorium on mining exploration.

“If we are to re-establish mining operations, it must be a cooperative approach. Consultation must occur and your rights must be at the forefront of all considerations,” Momis said.

He called on the landowner groups to play an active role in the process and to use the negotiation and consultation mechanisms available to them.

“If you have concerns, then they must be addressed peacefully and lawfully, lest Bougainville makes the same mistakes of the past,” Momis said.

“I believe in you and I have faith that all Bougainvilleans want to move forward where sustainable economic development helps and allows us to achieve our self-determination goals.”

The moratorium does not cover the Panguna mine. But the ABG and the Government had committed to working with the Bougainville Copper Limited to restart mining operations after Bougainville gains a majority stake in the now defunct mine.

“I will be watching this process very closely to ensure that BCL honours their obligations, adhere to our laws and not repeat the mistakes of the past,” Momis said.

Momis in his discussions with the BCL received a commitment that the company intends to work with landowner groups to ensure their wants were addressed.

“To achieve this, the Prime Minister and I agreed to establish a steering committee to guide future operations at Panguna,” Momis said.

“This committee will have an independent chair and include representatives from landowner groups, governments, regulatory agencies, NGOs and BCL.”

Like this: Like Loading...