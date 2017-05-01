Momis slams Lera

THE Minister for Bougainville Affairs and Member for Bougainville Regional, Joe Lera, has been accused of failing Bougainville.

Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) president Dr John Momis said one reason why the national government is not honouring its obligations under the Bougainville peace agreement is because Mr Lera, as the chief adviser to the government on Bougainville, has chosen to remain neutral and silent.

Momis said the ABG is endorsing four candidates to contest the three open and one regional seats under the National Alliance banner to form a solid team that can push for the fulfilment of the terms of the Bougainville peace agreement.

Momis said: “The ABG has endorsed four candidates in Patrick Nisira for the Regional seat, Timothy Masiu for South Bougainville, Dominic Ita for Central Bougainville and William Nakin for North Bougainville, so that we can have a team to fight for Bougainville’s cause.

“He (Mr Lera) is the special adviser to the government on Bougainville Affairs, but he insists that he is neutral.

“How can you be neutral when he is the chief adviser to government on Bougainville?

“He is the special adviser to the government on Bougainville, but he chooses to remain silent.

“Lera chooses to be just an onlooker.

“That is why we are putting up capable persons for the regional seat and open seats so I appeal to the people of South Bougainville to repay North Bougainville for the support they have always given me, and vote for Patrick Nisira for the regional seat.”

Like this: Like Loading...