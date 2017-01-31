Momote Airport project workers praised

WORKERS on the Momote Airport fencing project in Manus have been highly praised for their impressive effort on Saturday.

Managing director of Kaulong Estate Limited Francis Manake, on his visit to the project site, said he was very pleased with the status of the work and thanked all the employees for their effort.

“I am very pleased with the progress of the work. I thank everyone for the effort put into this project,” he said.

Kaulong Estate Limited has been contracted by the National Airports Corporation for the Momote Airport fencing and associated work funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It is one of the first local companies that won a multi-million kina project funded by ADB.

Even though the project is yet to be completed, Manake expressed his gratitude by making an additional commitment of K10,000 for a get-together party to reward all employees.

He advised both the management and construction teams to work together to deliver the project to international standards.

“We can do this work at an international standard when we all work together.”

The fencing project is expected to be completed at the end of February.

Like this: Like Loading...