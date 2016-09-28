More money for districts: MP

KOMPIAM-Ambum MP John Pundari says this term of Parliament is the only time when more money flowed into districts.

Pundari, pictured, made this clear to the people in his electorate at Tsikoro Sacred Heart Primary School in Ambum LLG recently during a visit.

“This term was the first time we were able to see sufficient funding coming into our district allocations and to the question of where this money has gone, we were able to provide transport support in the district,” he said.

“We bought machines for building and upgrading our road network in the district and you can see the roads to Lailam, Alekuba, Bisi, Yomana and all the way down to Yangis.

“We are now building roads all the way to the border of Mul-Baiyer (of Western Highlands).

“So we can get connected to what is a missing link that will link up with Madang.”

He pledged K10 million from the district grant next year to build four double classrooms in the electorate.

Related