Money doesn’t stop corruption, men do

IT does not take millions of kina to cease corruption.

The simple that we can do to stop corruption is to look for a God fearing man, a man of principles, a man of integrity or honesty and a man full of wisdom and knowledge.

Place such person at the top of every bureaucratic systems in our country and their mere presence and occupancy in the position will automatically eradicate the rooted system of corruption down the line.

When one tries to receive bribe, or misappropriate funds or practice other corrupt practices he or she would be afraid of losing his/her job because the head does not compromise and allow such activities.

The problem is that the head is also corrupt and so down the bureaucratic steps.

If the head is not, then down the bureaucratic steps would not be corrupted.

We just need a few good men to stop corruption.

Nelson Pip.

LLB3 Student @ UPNG

Anti-Corruption Advocate

