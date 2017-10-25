Money spent will be reinvested

It is almost a decade since Digicel commenced operations in PNG in 2007.

More than K70 million has been invested in community projects since the inception of the Digicel Foundation in 2008.

The majority of these projects are in support of education and health, as part of the corporate social responsibility of Digicel PNG.

Statistically, the foundation has funded 264 primary school classrooms and 268 elementary school classrooms. The foundation targets demographic segmentation in the most-remote, under-privileged and marginalised communities who have missed out on basic government services since independence.

Customers must always bear in mind that it’s worth paying for Digicel services and products.

This is because the money we spent will be reinvested for the country to benefit.

Kua John Bare, Sinesine (Tabare)

