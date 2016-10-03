Money wasted on Motu Koita canoe race

THE Central administration donated K100,000 to the Motu Koita canoe race.

While the intentions are good in promoting the cultural heritage shared between the Central and the Motu Koita people, there is a political boundary drawn that separates the Central and the Motu Koita people.

Below are a few key points that highlight why I think Central funds have been wasted in funding the Motu Koita canoe race.

Firstly, the National Capital District Commission (NCDC) Act, 1990 acknowledges Motu Koita being part of its constituency. The Motu Koitas are represented by the Motu Koita Council in NCDC. Having this in mind, there is no justification behind why the Central has to fund the Motu Koita canoe race that would have been taken care of by NCD.

Secondly, the financial instructions issued by the Department of Finance in 2013 on Provincial Service Improvement Program (PSIP) and the District Service Improvement (DISP) are very articulate on where funds should be spent. The breakdowns are as follows:

30 per cent infrastructure;

20 per cent health;

20per cent education;

10 per cent law and justice;

10m-per cent economic and agriculture; and,

10 per cent administration.

On one hand, I’m not surprised to read the front page of The National on Sept 29 where the chief secretary called on the provincial administrators to lift their performance and deliver services.

The funding for the Motu Koita canoe race questions the credibility of the Central government in authorising and spending money in a non-government priority area – maybe the Ombudsman Commission should step in and see if funding in this area is credible.

Adix Gabone,

Rigo