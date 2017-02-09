Monitor street lights: Turi

By ALPHONSE PORAU

NATIONAL Capital District Metropolitan Supt Benjamin Turi has expressed concern that those assigned to do road security on street lights for the newly build roads are not doing their work.

He told The National that the lights were on but the problem was the cutting and stealing of wires by settlers living along the area.

“There are policemen from the mobile squad working under NCD and companies given the contract to do to their work but are not doing them,” Turi said.

“We have few individuals in the hour of darkness that go and remove wirings from street lights causing places like Gerehu to Kanudi to be in total darkness.”

He said in some areas all wirings have already been removed such as from 8-Mile to 9-Mile and along the Kanudi road.

“Who knows if they are removing them to sell for money,” he said.

Turi said they managed to apprehend a suspect at Gerehu but he was released by an officer and the station commander was adviced to check on his men.

He said that police are also patroling the areas at the moment but could not do much.

“I know people will be afraid to use the roads at the back, but it’s up to them to decide,” Turi said.

“As soon as the lights are fixed we will make sure to monitor the place especially the back road to Gerehu because sometimes people will be rushing patients to the hospital.”

“We must be responsible in our actions.”

He urged the public not to ruin infrastructure especially in public places as it would only cause a setback to future developments.

