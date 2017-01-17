Monitor vehicle usage: MP

THE Pomio District Development Authority has put in place measures to control the misuse of district vehicles this year.

Pomio MP and DDA board chairman Elias Kapavore said, given the misuse of district vehicles at the district headquarters at Palmalmal, he had directed that measures be effective as of last Friday.

These measures are: Only appointed drivers are allowed to drive the vehicles; all vehicle keys must be kept by the CEO or his representative after use; a log book must be kept to monitor vehicle usage; all keys must be returned to the CEO at 4.06pm daily; permission must be granted prior to personal use of vehicles; and it is the prerogative of the CEO to grant approvals; any damages incurred from private use will be borne by the users; and that there will be no driving of official vehicles under the influence of alcohol; chewing of betel nut or smoking on all government vehicles.

Kapavore said police in the district would be ensuring these directives were complied with.

He said he decided to take this stand after seeing the abuse and misuse of district vehicles.

He said the district headquarter was known for using only tractors in the past years because of poor road conditions, however, following the by-election in 2015, roads were upgraded and several vehicles were purchased for the sectors.

“Palmalmal Secondary School was presented with a school long base truck and open back Land Cruiser after the by-election, however, after just few months, I have witnessed a blatant abuse of vehicles,” Kapavore said.

“The measures to control vehicle usages are among our reform strategies to instil public confidence and achieve value for money in the district services.”

The district CEO and police will ensure the control measures are implemented.

