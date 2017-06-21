Moral decay at its best happening on our watch

I AM more than convinced that this would be the first generation in history to break our moral values and principles, our custom of ancient time and of course the law.

I wonder how young people who are raised up in the society all of a sudden lose the moral convictions and acting ignorantly in a totally different manner.

Getting educated doesn’t change our customs and moral values and principles.

They are inherited and built in us and one cannot deny that fact.

How are we losing the moral values and principles and our worthy customs?

It becomes normal to everyone.

Simple values like obeying and respecting parents, elders and older people are no longer interest of the young people.

Where is the moral sense of respecting and submitting to the elders and leaders?

What happened to the moral conviction that controls us to do what is morally right in the society?

Brothers and sisters let us not allow facebook, other social media and modern influences to dictate our life.

Use it for the purpose it was intended for and be responsible.

Morals and custom are things that bind the people in the society.

Uphold them, guide them, protect them and live them.

Moral decay at its best at our watch.

Nelson Pip

UPNG LLBIII

