More blows for Kumuls

NENE Macdonald is the second NRL player to withdraw from the Papua New Guinea Kumuls side for Saturday’s rugby league test against the Cook Islands.

The St George Illawarra winger, who has played for PNG in the last two Pacific tests, was ruled out after being injured in last Sunday’s round nine 34-22 loss to the Melbourne Storm in Wollongong, New South Wales.

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka yesterday said the 22 year old was forced to pull out after being named last Saturday in Michael Marum’s 18-man squad with an ankle injury.

The loss is another blow for the Kumuls who are without their captain David Mead, who was also a late withdrawal.

Both men featured prominently in last year’s 24-22 win over Fiji, with Mead leading the side by example and Macdonald scoring a try and bringing their NRL experience to bear on the contest.

Marum, who is in Sydney with the team, will now have to find a replacement for the 192cm, 105kg centre, with Ipswich Jets winger Richard Pandia a possibility to come in on the right edge.

The bad news could get worse for the Kumuls, with fullback Stargroth Amean and Minoga also cited for a dangerous throw during the Hunters round nine Instrust Super Cup match against the Northern Pride last Saturday.

Tsaka said the pair faced a nervous wait as the QRL judiciary was expected to make a decision on their charge today.

“The judiciary issues will be made known by tomorrow at the latest,” Tsaka said. “This would be a blow for us as we’re looking forward to the Pacific test against the Cooks to improve our ranking and also lead up to the 2017 World Cup.”

Tsaka said in spite of the uncertainty, he was pleased with the team that had been put together.

He said Melbourne Storm’s Justin Olam, Redcliffe Dolphins’ Thompson Teteh and Hunters’ Adex Wera, Wartovo Puara Jr, Ase and Watson Boas, Henry Wan and Wellington and Stanton Albert were players that would need to step up for the Kumuls.

Luke Page, Rod Griffin and Rhyse Martin are the important cogs in the Kumuls, with Marum looking at the forwards to set the platform for the side.

