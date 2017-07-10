More on the Sabbath debate

EVERYONE in Papua New Guinea must know that God has set aside a very special day, Sabbath, for us to worship him as our creator and rdeemer.

He was crucified on Friday.

He rested in the tomb on Sabbath (Saturday, Luke 23:55-56) and Jesus rose early Sunday morning (Luke 24:1).

How is it that Sunday became the day of worship for many Christians?

The origin of Sabbath (Genesis 2:1-3), Sabbath in the Ten Commandments (Exodus 20:8-11.

Which day did Jesus go to church? (Luke 4: 16).

Did Paul change the Sabbath day? (Acts 17:2).

Did the Gentiles accept the Sabbath truth? (Acts 13:42, 44 and Acts 18:4).

And which day are we going to worship in heaven? (Isaiah 66:22-23).

Dafo Telefomin.

