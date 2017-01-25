More police abuse

By DAPHNE WANI

THE National Court has ordered the State to pay more than K116,000 in damages to a taxi driver who was beaten by police officers.

Nathan Kandakasi lost his eyesight, four teeth and suffered other abrasion and bruises after he was attacked outside Vision City in Port Moresby on March 29, 2012.

In yet another atrocity, police cost taxpayers another K190,000 for a brutality in Tari town six years ago when three men were stripped naked and paraded in public.

Ikipi Wakalu, David Wale and Elawi Haroli were awarded the amount by the National Court as well for the pain they suffered and permanent loss of functionality in various parts of their legs, arms and teeth as a result of the attack on July 20, 2010.

In the taxi driver’s case, Justice David Cannings ordered the State to pay Kandakasi K106,500 plus an interest of K10,245.30.

Kandakasi claimed that he was assaulted, arrested and detained for two days and later charged for allegedly being involved in criminal activities.

He named police officers Andrew Kassman and Paul Komboi as the ones who led the assault. Six other officers joined in.

He alleged that the charges laid against him by police were dismissed later by the District Court.

On April 7, 2015, Kandakasi commenced proceedings against the State, claiming a breach of human rights, false imprisonment and malicious prosecution.

