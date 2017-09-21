More than just a game

By ISAAC LIRI

THE annual rugby league match between Australia and Papua New Guinea is to celebrate the historical ties and friendship between the two countries, an official says.

PNG Rugby Football League chairman Sandis Tsaka said the clash between the two Prime Minister’s 13 teams was more than a rugby league match.

“The PM’s 13 is an event that celebrates the long history and friendship between Papua New Guinea and Australia,” Tsaka said.

He said the annual clash, involving men’s and women’s teams, was also used to promote important messages to address gender issues such as the theme Strong men respect women.

“The important social messages that are promoted during the game is to show that our womenfolk are equal partners in development of this country. While we enjoy rugby league we also want people to be aware of the social messages,” Tsaka said.

National Gaming Control Board chief executive Imelda Agon said the match reflected the “rich history” the two nations shared during the colonial period up to independence in 1975. She said it was one of the main reasons the board was supporting the annual match.

“Our sponsorship goes to the cause because we understand the importance of maintaining the friendship between both countries,” Agon said.

Vice-Minister for Sports Wesley Raminai said sports was an important tool that brought nations together.

