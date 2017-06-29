Morea returns an Aussie soldier

FOR Private Laurelliza Morea coming home has been the icing on the cake.

Born in Papua New Guinea 23 years ago, the Australian Defence Force soldier is back as a translator for the Australian troops helping provide logistical support during the general elections.

Usually her role in the Australian army is to help maintain communications equipment for a signals regiment, but with Operations Hannah needing a translator, Pte Morea has been putting her language skills to good use.

“I was so happy I was able to go back, I’ve always wanted to do this job,” she said.

Around 200 Australian Defence Force personnel are in the country, with Australian Army MRH90 helicopters and Royal Australian Air Force C-130J Hercules, B300 King Airs and C-27J Spartan aircraft.

As a task force, the job of the Australian troops is to move election-related equipment and materials and already they have delivered tonnes of materials and about 200 people to different destinations.

Pte Morea grew up in PNG before moving to Brisbane with her parents when she was 12 years old.

She said her PNG deployment has been the highlight of her career.

“I’ve been lucky, last year I went to Tasmania and to Cradle Mountain for adventure training,” she said.

“That was very challenging. It snowed and I’d never seen snow in my life.”

Pte Morea is a keen sportswoman and plays volleyball, touch and rugby in the army.

“The ADF is a great opportunity – make sure you make use of all the opportunities you get.”

