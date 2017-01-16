Morehead receives outstanding grants

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE Morehead LLG in Western has finally received its outstanding 2013 grants to implement projects along borders with Australia and Indonesian, Morehead station manager Maninanzang Gantau said on Thursday.

Gantau said that the infrastructural, education, health and economic projects that were supposed to be implemented in 2013 in villages along the southern part of the international border would now be implemented this year.

“And so far we have started implementing these projects this month and have spent a total of K60,000 for the maintenance of the aid posts in Mari, Idorodo and Kiriwo villages.

“We have spent K120,000 to upgrade the Morehead station to Mataseika village road and K31,200 to build teachers houses in Morehead Secondary school. We have also spent a total of K80,000 to rehabilitate the rubber plantations in Balamuk and Suki.”

Gantau said the delay in getting their grants was due to the long process of clarifying these projects with the South Fly District Monitoring Project Team.

“And we are now waiting for the 2014, 2015 and 2016 support grants.

