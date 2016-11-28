Moresby South farewells Spaniards

By ISAAC LIRI

UNDER-20 Women’s World Cup quarterfinalists Spain were given a warm farewell at the Naked Fish Restaurant in Port Moresby.

Hosted by communities in Moresby South and funded by the Moresby South MP and Minister of Sports Justin Tkatchenko, Spain were given a treat to remember before they left PNG on Saturday.

Although Tkatchenko was not present, the (JT Compound) community of Konedobu, who were behind Spain all throughout the tournament, ensured the Spaniards left the country with fond memories.

Compound team leader Rose Hagua, who works with Tkatchenko in the electorate’s scholarships office, bid farewell and congratulated the European side for making it to the quarter-finals.

“When we were chosen as the community to support you, we were pleased and organised ourselves to ensure we gave the best support to you,” Hagua told the Spaniards.

Spain coach Pedro Lopez was stunned by the farewell function given to their team and he said that their time in PNG had been memorable.

“The people in PNG have been so good to us and the memories we take back home will last for a very long time,” Lopez said.

He thanked Tkatchenko and the community for their support and the farewell function.

“I am so pleased that we are being farewelled like this, it means a lot to us and we will sure become ambassadors of PNG when we go back to home to Spain,” the coach said.

“Even though we would have liked to continue on to the semifinals and onwards, our journey was short but we are not disappointed with the hospitality PNG has given to us.

“Thumbs up PNG.”

