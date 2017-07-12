Moresby South names squads for zone trials

THE Moresby South Rugby Football League held its selection trials last Sunday to pick both their men’s and women’s teams for the Southern Zone trials from July 29-31.

The women’s match between MSRFL Red and White was highly entertaining and got the good crowd that turned up to watch vocal from the get go.

The Reds won the match 12-4.

MSRFL Reds led by lock Rachel Joe were clinical with their play with 17-year-old Elizabeth Paisoi leading the way for a fast and furious start.

Reds back-rowers Elizabeth Simon and Malina Sipa also put in the hard yards up the middle to lay the platform for the first points which came from flyer Rose Tuku.

The Reds second try came from good charges by the pack which saw halfback Grace Henry cross

Their third try came from Lisa Dau to give the reds a 12-0.

The Whites got a consolation try to Kelly Peter in the dying minutes.

In the match of the men’s trials MSRFL Red and White team lived up to expectations with both teams going blow-for-blow and not letting up.

The Red team had most of the 2016 zone players on board in the like of brothers Charles and Mark Kumbi, Rodney Andrew, Bobby Vavona, Shane Haro, Jerome Benny, Benson Bip and Koko Kaipu who left nothing in the tank.

The MSRFL White team had several new faces who put their hands up to make the selectors’ job difficult

Wari Tom, Michael Timothy, Sailis Komal, Nathan Andy, Benjamin Joseph and Lesley Rakwa all stood out for the Whites in a match that ended with Owen Mark kicking a penalty goal a minute before time to draw the match.

Moresby South chairman Brown Murema appealed to Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi to allow the league to put in a second team in the zone trials because of the depth of talent the competition had.

Moresby South Blacks Women: 1. Bessie Peter (Red), 2. Rose Tuku (Red), 3. Rita Simon (White), 4. Helen Obi (Red), 5. Lisa Dau (Red), 6. Kelly Peter (White), 7. Rachel Joe (Red), 8. Angeline (Red), 9. Jefinda Sap (White), 10. Hilda Kafie (White), 11. Elizabeth Paisoi (Red), 12. Elizabeth Simon (Red), 13. Quiny Gisbe (White), 14. Grace Henry (Red), 15. Malina Sipa (Red), 16. Rachel Weki (Red), 17. Julie Lapun (White), 18. Flora Yanu (White), 19. Docas Kawai (White), 20. Kana Verave (Red), 21. Janet Steven (Red), 22. Anna Kumbi (White), 23. Jara Sonny (White), 24. Nelly Owen (Red); Coach; Junior Paul; Trainer: Koivi Vincent; Manager: Michelle Numa.

Southern Blacks Men: 1. Charlie Kumbi (Red), 2. Mark Mapu (Red), 3. Mark Kumbi (Red), 4. Shane Haro (Red), 5. Lesly Rakwa (White), 6. Bobby Vavona (Red), 7. Rodney Andrew (Red), 8. Ase Gima (Red), 9. Jerome Benny (Red), 10. Joe Omaro (Red), 11. Paul Jimmy (Red), 12. Joel Torombe (Red), 13. Clency Kei (Red), 14. Wari Tom (White), 15. Sailes Komal (White), 16. Benson Bip (Red), 17. Koko Kaipu (Red), 18. Benjamin Joseph (White), 19. Jack Foe (White), 20. Mawe Michael (White), 21. Ezikiel Komia (Red), 22. Nathan Andy (White), 23. Michael Timothy (White), 24. Kasa Benny (Red), 25. Sailes Menni; Coach: Jimmy Hama; Trainer:Steven Francise; Assistant: Vicky Moses; Manager: Reimond Leo.

