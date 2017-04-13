Moresby South to stage Easter v’ball tourney

THE Moresby South Easter volleyball tournament is confirmed to start tomorrow and end on Monday at the Kira Kira cricket ground.

On offer is K20,000 and men’s and women’s champions will be walking away with K5,000 each.

Runners-up will receive K2000, third prize is K1000 and fourth prize K500.

There will also be consolation prizes of white goods donated by Moresby South MP and Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko.

“This is the fourth consecutive event that Tkatchenko has committed funds to for the sportsmen and women of Moresby South electorate” tournament director Puksy Tore said yesterday.

“It will feature 20 men’s and women’s teams in the electorate,” Tore said.

He said only residents of Moresby South electorate would be eligible to compete in the tournament.

He warned outsiders not to involve themselves in the event as any team they played for would be disqualified.

“Teams that use players from other electorates of the National Capital District will be stripped of points whether they win or lose.

“Let this be a fair warning to all,” Tore said.

Last year’s champions, Vabukori Mix Brothers, runners-up Kira Kira Ogoniva Koge (men) and Vamaga Kira Kira Mad Dogs and Mahuru Savaka (women) are all geared up for the showdown.

The tournament director thanked Tkatchenko for his continued support to the youths of Moresby South through sports to curb law and order issues.

“This will be long Easter weekend celebration and all youths are warned to behave at the tournament and also in the community,” Tore said.

Like this: Like Loading...