Mori hails firm for driving govt policy

MINISTER for Commerce, Trade and Industry Wera Mori has praised the efforts by Trukai for driving government’s policy to grow and produce rice in the country.

Trukai recently bought a rice-hulling machine for its Lae plant.

“I must commend Trukai for driving government policy forward,” Mori said.

“Government policy is that we must grow rice in this country.

“The onus now is for other importers of rice to seriously be part of the rice industry in this country and follow the example set by Trukai.

“They must look at things like how they could trial rice on an experimental basis, how they could assist farmers to grow rice and to add value to the chain by milling the rice.”

Mori said the Government had always encouraged downstream processing and talked about value-adding to the production chain process.

