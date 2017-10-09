Mori sees need to back SMEs

Commerce Trade and Industry Minister Wera Mori wants Papua New Guinea’s fashion industry in the limelight more often.

During the PNG Fashion and Design Week 2017 Runway Show, themed – ‘Fashion and Climate Change’ – in Port Moresby on Saturday night, Mori, a geologist, admitted that he had no idea about fashion and designing.

“I have no experience and I have no idea about clothing and fashion design,” he said, turning the focus on small business enterprises.

“Having been a geologist for close to 30 years, you can see how foreign I am when it comes to such industries.

“I must commend the organising committee for this evening, and the theme, which is awareness on global warming.” Mori said the Government had a major task to create 500,000 small and medium enterprises by 2030. Currently it stood at 50,000.

“Over the next 12 years, I must be able to flourish and cultivate so that we are able to produce 40,000 or so SMEs a year,” he said.

“That’s a mammoth task.

“Tonight is all about SMEs.

“It is within the Government’s drive and policy that we must encourage such activities (fashion designing).”

Mori said PNG had already hit the world fashion stage with Lae-based designer Sarah Haoda Todd showcasing her products in London recently.

“Some of you have become ambassadors of Papua New Guinea,” he said. “Thank you and congratulations to Sarah Haoda.

“There are one or two people who have put their hands up to represent the country, and for that, I thank you.

“You have done it and I know that you can.

“Don’t forget that where there is a will, there is always a way.”

