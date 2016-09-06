Morobe aiming for sports trifecta

Morobe Governor Kelly Naru, pictured, is aiming for a trifecta in PNG sports this year.

Congratulating the Lae Snax Tigers on their hard-fought win over Agmark Gurias in the Digicel Cup rugby league grand final last Saturday, Naru said that Team Morobe would complete the whitewash by defending their title at the PNG Games in November.

“We won the National Soccer League title this year with Lae City Dwellers, lifted the coveted rugby league cup and we are going to defend our title in Kimbe,” Naru said. Naru, a former Port Moresby rugby league player in the 80s, backed the Lae Tigers with K20,000 before Saturday’s game.

Naru’s government spent K1m on the Lae City Dwellers to win the soccer title.

In a province where football is the number one sport, the soccer title was a huge boost. The Morobe government is going all out to defend their champions tag, with a cash injection of K1m for Team Morobe to attend the Kimbe Games.

