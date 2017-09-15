Morobe appoints new deputy governor

MOROBE has a new deputy governor and he is Watut local level government president Waka Daimon.

Daimon, the former provincial transport chairman, was appointed deputy governor by Governor Ginson Saonu yesterday.

He was sworn-in to office along with 19 other cabinet members yesterday.

Daimon replaces outgoing deputy governor Judas Nalau, who is the Yabim-Mape LLG president.

Daimon said he was humbled by the appointment and would work with the governor to ensure services reached people in the rural areas of Morobe.

“I have served two terms as LLG president and chairman in the province,” he said.

“It’s a big task now that I have been appointed as deputy governor. I will work closely with the governor to ensure that services are delivered in the rural areas.

“We will do our best to deliver services to Morobeans.

“I have seen that the way to deliver services is to firstly tighten up policy in the provincial assembly so that we will allocate money in partnership with the local MPs and the local level government presidents.

