Morobe awaits OC clearance for payments

The Morobe administration is awaiting clearance from the Ombudsman Commission’s vetting committee to make payments to institutions for recipients of the Gerson-Solulu scholarship.

Acting deputy administrator-social services Robin Bazzinuc, said the accounts were stopped by the OC.

He revealed this after some institutions issued an ultimatum to students to complete their fees.

Fees for students sponsored under the scholarship attending the University of PNG, Madang Teachers College and Martin Luther Seminary have not been paid since the beginning of the year.

The students have been waiting for the provincial administration to settle their fees.

The administrations of the institutions have given the students this week to sort out their fees.

Martin Luther Seminary Morobe students president Kimmy Mewa said their administration has given the 21 students until the end of this week to sort out their fees

