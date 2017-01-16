Morobe completes roll updates

By NICHOLAS SIREO

COMMON roll updates for seven LLGs in Morobe have been completed but more work is expected to be done, says election manager Simon Soheke.

He highlighted that 121 wards have completed their roll updates and by the end of last week 200 wards were expected to complete their rolls.

“Upon completion of 200 wards we will send the rolls to Port Moresby to be printed and sent back here for objections,” he said.

According to the checklist from the election manager, the LLGs that have completed their rolls are; Buang and Mumeng in Bulolo, Finschaffen Urban and Kotec in Finschaffen, and Ongga-Waffa, Umi-Atzerra and Wantoat-Leron in the Markham electorate.

Soheke said that Morobe was on target and prepared to complete their task of organising for the national election despite a few setbacks and hiccups.

“I appeal to all the people of Morobe and the country to change their perception about election. I want people to change their mindset and to take ownership so that we can have a safe and fair election.”

He said roll updates for most LLGs has been completed except those in Tewai-Siassi district which were yet to commence because the LLG building in Wasu government station was burnt down.

“The unfortunate incident at Wasu has delayed their pace because all the enrollment forms and other materials were burnt,” he said.

Soheke said they were currently entering all the data sent in from the field and hoped to complete everything before the election.

