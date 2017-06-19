Morobe distributes election kits to districts

By JUNIOR UKAHA

THE Morobe Electoral Commission office has started distributing election materials to its nine districts.

Returning officers and assistant returning officers in Lae, Markham, Nawaeb, Bulolo, Huon Gulf, Finschhafen, Kabwum, Menyamya and Tewai-Siassi yesterday came to Lae to collect their materials from the Polytechnical Institute.

Election manager Simon Soheke said they should have all the materials transported to the districts by tomorrow.

“Sensitive materials like the ballot papers, voting ink, electoral roll and polling schedules will be transported under very strict security.”

Soheke said they had only 300 ballot boxes and needed 1200 more before distribution.

There are more than 400,000 ballot papers distributed throughout the province as per the updated electoral roll. Only people listed on the roll will be allowed to vote.

Polling for parts of Morobe starts on Saturday and will end on July 8.

Lae, Ahi, Nawaeb and Wampar urban will have one-day polling on June 29.

