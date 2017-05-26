Morobe farmers urged to only produce quality

FARMERS from Lower Watut in Morobe have urged others to commit themselves to their cocoa farms to produce quality cocoa.

Manager of the Lower Watut Cocoa Farmers Cooperative Society Sophin Malak gave the advice during the Air Niugini National Cocoa Warwagira in Kokopo, East New Britain.

They were the biggest farmer group comprising of 23 chairmen of 42 cluster groups.

They were flown in to attend the show by the Huon Gulf district.

In 2015, cocoa from Lower Watut farmers was rated one of the top cocoa beans in the world.

Malakwho said the cocoa festival should be held every two years.

He said the international cocoa of excellence show in Paris, France, had encouraged the 1000 farmers in Lower Watut to observe best practices to produce and maintain quality cocoa.

Malak invited farmers at the show to approach them for advice on how to produce the best quality cocoa.

He said after their international achievement, they had gone ahead to produce more cocoa.

