Morobe Festival a success

THE two-day Morobe Cultural and Agricultural Show which attracted hundreds of people from around the country at the weekend has been described a success.

Show committee chairman Michael Quin said the event this year was better than last year, with more companies coming on board as main sponsors.

The highlights of the two-day show were motorbike stunts, traditional dancing and songs, a mock battle staged by soldiers and a display by “cowboys”.

Quin said the people behaved well with no major incidents reported.

