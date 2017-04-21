Morobe football gets boost of K50,000

INTERNATIONAL Food Corporation, under its Besta brand, is backing Morobe Football Association with K50,000 for the 2017 soccer season.

The cheque presentation was done before the preseason grand final between Poro FC and Bugandi FC on Monday.

The firm are not new to soccer as they have contributed to the code by backing the academy team in the National Soccer League since its inception in 2006. This year will be the 11th for IFC to support soccer in Papua New Guinea.

The firm’s sales and marketing manager Roseland Wahed told The National that they wanted to see the association use the money to develop soccer at the grassroots level.

