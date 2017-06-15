Morobe gets election kits for distribution

By JIMMY KALEBE

BALLOT papers for Morobe have arrived in the province for distribution.

Ballot boxes and candidate posters also arrived and will be distributed soon. Provincial election manager Simon Soheke told The National yesterday that the distribution date for the ballot papers would not be released due to security reasons.

He said other election materials would be distributed to the districts today.

Soheke said there were more than 400,000 eligible voters in Morobe.

Lae open, Ahi, Nawaeb Urban and Wampar Urban will have one day polling on June 29 and the rest will have multiple days between June 29 and July 8.

He said there would be 1060 polling booths, with 292 polling teams conducting polling.

Meanwhile, the breakdown of eligible voters in Morobe are:

Bulolo open 71,005, Finschhafen 43,269, Huon Gulf 50,547, Kabwum 31,184, Lae 92,606, Markham 48,558, Menyamya 58,482, Nawaeb open 39,288 and Tewai-Siassi open 31,519.

Like this: Like Loading...