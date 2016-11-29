Morobe gets land title for industrial park project

By VICKY BAUNKE

THE Morobe provincial government has obtained the title for 20 hectares of land for the proposed Javani industrial park in Lae.

The title was handed over to Morobe Governor Kelly Naru by the Minister for Lands and Physical Planning Benny Allan last Friday.

The Javani industrial park is a multi-million kina manufacturing facility expanding from the Malahang industrial centre in Lae.

Naru said the provincial government had been urging landowners to form Integrated Landowner Groups and free up their land to investors.

Acting provincial administrator Sheila Pati Harou said after seven years of dispute over the title, they welcomed the title which would be owned by the people of Morobe.

She said it was the first investment project initiated by the provincial government.

