Morobe government funds road

THE MOROBE provincial government and the Office of Lae Lord Mayor Koim Trilue Leahy have funded the pothole-filled Scuti Road leading into West Taraka from Talis Kona and Bumbu Bridge.

JV Constructions Ltd was awarded K2.5 million to concrete, including gravelling, backfilling and drainage.

Leahy said the project was phase two of a previous roadwork that cost K8 million to upgrade and seal from Bumbu Bridge to Awagasi Street.

“The upgrading for this road was long overdue and I thank the provincial government, its administration in collaboration with Lae Lord Mayor’s Office to wipe away the tears of West Taraka people,” Leahy said.

“This road is a service to satisfy human needs and it is not intended for possible candidates and committees to use it as a tool for political number scoring.”

Leahy said only sealing was done by former MP Tukape Masani 20 years ago and that deteriorated until Governor Kelly Naru delivered.

“I appeal to West Taraka people to be weary of petty politics that may lure the hearts and minds of the people, hence be mindful to understand the value of services provided compared to petty politics.”

