Morobe government pays landowner group

THE Morobe government earlier last month made a second batch of payments to a landowner group to acquire their customary land for development purposes.

Governor Kelly Naru presented a cheque for K400,000 to the executives of the Satwag Resources Landowners (SRL) at the Christian Church Partnership Programme office in Lae.

The presentation was witnessed by provincial programme advisor for lands Jonah Suvi and the governor’s project officer Ting Esonu.

The cheque was part payment for a 12.9 hectare piece of land at the Satwag station in the Komba LLG in Kabwum district.

“The piece of land costs K1.193 million,” Naru said.

“We have made the first part payment of K250,000 already at the beginning of 2016 year and now we are paying another part payment of K400,000.

“This will bring the amount of payment we made already to K650,000.”

The balance of K443,000 would be paid later when funds become available, Naru said

“Because we do not have the money we are spreading the payments.”

Naru said the purchasing of the customary lands in the province was a programme his government was embarking on to free up traditional lands for development.

Suvi said Morobe was taking the lead in purchasing customary land on which state assets and institutions were located.

“In a way we are contributing towards alienated land for the State,” Suvi said. “Right now the Government owns 3 per cent of land in the country but the Lands Minister said by 2050 the Government should be owning 20 per cent of the land.

“And I think Morobe is working towards that,” Suvi said.

Landowner spokesperson Kaiguna Yagama thanked Morobe government for the funds and said they would be put into good use for the benefit of the people.

“We will use this money to help our children who are the future generations of Satwag,” Yagama said.

