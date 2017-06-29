Morobe govt gives K1mil for election

THE Morobe provincial administration has allocated K1m to support the Electoral Commission deliver a successful election in the province.

Acting provincial administrator Sheila Harou told The National on Monday that the funding came from the provincial budget.

Harou said the funding was parked in a trust account and would be managed by the provincial treasury to ensure election expenses were catered for well.

She said funds would be drawn as and when requested by the Electoral Commission’s Morobe office to conduct the elections in the nine districts, 33 llgs and 356 wards.

She said the funding was allocated when writs for the election were issued by the Governor-General in April.

Harou said the provincial government has supported the commission in the election because of the event’s national significance.

“We have budgeted and allocated K1 million for the election in the province,” he said.

“The funding is to assist the EC deliver a successfully election in the province.

“We have a PESC (provincial election steering committee) in place to oversee the election progress and process in the province.

“Election is an important time when the people get to vote their leaders so as a government we stand ready to assist in that process.”

Harou said that the provincial election steering committee was made up of deputy provincial administrator Kissu Lucas who is the chairman, the provincial election manager Simon Soheke, and representatives from the disciplinary forces and the Lae business community.

Harou advised all the voters in the province to to vote.

