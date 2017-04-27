Morobe govt signs agreement with ICCC

THE expansion of Lae as an economic centre requires the presence of entities relevant to the regulation of businesses, according to the Morobe government.

Morobe administrator Sheila Harou said this at the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission in Port Moresby last week.

“It will allow for the better regulation of prices and quality of goods and services in the province. We have to protect our consumers in terms of the price and the quality,” she said.

“They are related as the goods being sold have to be of certain quality to attract the price that consumers are paying.

“This is very important. While we protect the market, we must also protect the consumers in terms of the price and quality of goods being sold.

“We discussed this MoU towards the end of last year and it has taken us a while to put it together.

“We are happy to be a part of this and it is important to the development of the province.”

