Morobe govt urged to upgrade archives, library building

By PISAI GUMAR

THE Morobe government has been urged to maintain and upgrade the provincial archive and library building in Lae.

The provincial achieve was established by the Department of Education through the Archives and Library unit in March 1974 to cater for government records and files for the Mamose and Islands regions.

Archivist Lendy Som, officer in-charge Julian Maki and attendant Regina Kaori take care of two repositories (storage area) catering for 1,080 cubic meters of government information files from 1954-1996.

The repositories contain the records for tax census registers, Kiap patrol reports, community, high, vocational and tertiary schools reports, works and supply (ComWorks), labour and workers compensation, apprentice, policy planning and research, finance inspection, Department of primary industry (DPI), forestry, local level government, justice (criminal and coroner), health, welfare and personnel management records.

The building also requires funding for renovation, installation of cool room with specific lightings, computerised data storage, office equipments and proper fencing as it is in the industrial area in Lae.

