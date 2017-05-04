Morobe happy tao help cooperative groups: Naru says

THE Morobe government has a policy to support and strengthen cooperative societies by working with them, Governor Kelly Naru says.

Naru, who attended the launching of the largest rice harvest in Ragiampun village by the Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative Society on Tuesday, said the provincial government was happy to support the project in a small way.

“The total number of cooperative societies we support stands at over 1000. Chingwam is one of them,” Naru said.

“Chingwam has set the benchmark as a front-runner and paint a picture of a success cooperative story in rice.”

Naru said most of the cooperatives had done well to benefit farmers and promote the commodity.

“If the Government is serious about promoting and growing agri-businesses in rural areas and put money into the pockets of the people, then I see there is no other way to empower our people.

“I acknowledged the farmers of Chingwam Rice Growers Cooperative Society who have done well,” Naru said

“You are now a leader in farming rice in the province. I believe you are also leader in the country, in terms of cooperative rice farming.”

