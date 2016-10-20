Morobe HR consultants, govt to conduct awareness

THE Morobe Human Resources Consultants and government agencies will conduct a compliancy and development awareness in Mamose.

The newly-established entity is to assist in developing human resources and community projects. It will ensure that companies, especially small-medium enterprises, comply with government business regulations. Spokesperson Michelle Yosi Ososo said a seminar was planned for Mamose on Nov 4 in partnership with the Department of Labour, National Institute of Technical Standards and the Internal Revenue Commission.

“We believe in working with people to achieve best results through intense communication, seminars, training and awareness to companies and the public to access basic information from government agencies,” Ososo said. She said business operations in Mamose needed to be compliant with government regulations to grow.

Ososo said businesses in the region must understand the Employment Act, Income Tax Act, GST and stamp duty.

Similarly, the food and manufacturing industries need to know NISIT standards and conformity assessment and accreditation.

She said most businesses in Morobe were not 100 per cent compliant, resulting in the lack of motivation of employees to achieve goals of the companies.

“People only work for bread and butter instead to work to achieve results (performance-based) in developing our province,” she said.

