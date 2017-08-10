Morobe leaders urged to work together

MOROBE leaders must return to the province and work together for the betterment of the districts in the next five years, says former premier Titi Christian.

Christian made the comment recently after noticing that most of the elected members of Parliament from the province were in the opposition.

“I congratulate you all for wining your respective electorates and for the efforts in trying to form the government.

“I am asking you all to come back to the province and let’s get together, leaving our differences behind and put the people’s interests first as many people here in the province are supporting you,” he said.

