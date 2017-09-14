Morobe to link govt, churches through committee

MOROBE Governor Ginson Saonu says the provincial government and churches will form a committee to be the link between government and churches to work in partnership.

A memorandum of understanding between the parties will be signed soon after the appointment of committee members.

Saonu says the committee will lead and give directions based on plans and how they think the Tutumang (provincial government) should work with the churches.

Saonu also noted that the Babafic Fund initiated by former governor Luther Wenge and the Christian Church Partnership Programme (CCPP) office under former governor Kelly Naru had not served all churches in the province.

“This was a church-oriented office established within the Tutumang which in some sense was incorrect because the government funding invested into this office only benefited Lutheran Church members from selective areas only,” Saonu said.

“Morobe is a multi-cultural province comprised of various church denominations therefore government funding shall be divided equitably to all denominations to assist their needs,” Saonu said.

He said that the Tutumang did not know the needs of churches and their dedicated servants like evangelists and pastors serving in remote areas.

Like this: Like Loading...